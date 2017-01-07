Dr. Paltin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Paltin, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Paltin, PHD is a Psychologist in Orange, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 173B N Glassell St, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 796-1752
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paltin is a caring, compassionate psychologist who uses a calm, patient style. He adapts well to the situation, and is interested in seeing his clients succeed in achieving life goals. He builds trust by empathizing, asking good questions, and showing his commitment to the individual, and to the therapeutic process. I have had three other therapists in the past, but they were not as effective as Dr. Paltin in helping me understand and work on issues that keep me from being happy in my life.
About Dr. David Paltin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1194749507
Frequently Asked Questions
