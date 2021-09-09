Dr. David Pickering, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pickering, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Pickering, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jackson, TN.
Dr. Pickering works at
Locations
Association Of Behavioral Counselors, PLLC367B N Parkway Ste 1, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 668-2277
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have never seen someone who has helped me so much with my trauma!
About Dr. David Pickering, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1578569604
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickering accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickering works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickering. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickering.
