Dr. David Pickrell, OD
Overview of Dr. David Pickrell, OD
Dr. David Pickrell, OD is an Optometrist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UAB.
Dr. Pickrell works at
Dr. Pickrell's Office Locations
Cheaha Eye Associates, PC5753 8th Ct S, Birmingham, AL 35212 Directions (205) 564-9031Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cheaha Eye Associates, PC300 East St N Ste F, Talladega, AL 35160 Directions (205) 564-9031Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:00pm
McCalla Eyecare Center4817 McAdory School Rd, Mc Calla, AL 35111 Directions (205) 564-9031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- VIVA Health
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Con: took longer than I expected to see Dr. Pickrell. I suspect they may have been a little over-booked the day I went in. Pro: once engaged, Dr Pickrell did a thorough job and was very patient and pleasant, and exhibited what seemed to me to be great expertise while we worked to get the prescription just right. Another theory I have about why the visit went long is that maybe Dr. Pickrell doesn't cut corners and spends the time necessary to do things right. I'd rather have it right than "right now", when it comes to my eye care. As far as I could determine, the staff (including Dr. P) practiced standard covid-era safety protocols.
About Dr. David Pickrell, OD
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UAB
Dr. Pickrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickrell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickrell speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.