Dr. David Pollack, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pollack, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Pollack, DC is a Chiropractor in Commack, NY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 66 Commack Rd Ste 204, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-0801
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollack?
Very knowledgable. I had severe thyroid issues and avoided synthroid by going to see Dr. Pollack. He saved me from a lifetime of prescription meds and co-pays. He is kind and caring. Would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. David Pollack, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1679606347
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.