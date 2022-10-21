Dr. David Prince, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Prince, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Prince, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Glenoaks Hospital/Il
Dr. Prince works at
Locations
Ahwatukee Office Plaza11011 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 940-1104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our teen loves Dr. Prince. He does need to reschedule a lot which can be frustrating. However the office manager (Joanne) communicates well with us. She is excellent and very friendly. Overall great experience
About Dr. David Prince, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1659382489
Education & Certifications
- Glenoaks Hospital/Il
- Porter-Stark Hospital/Valparaiso, In
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
