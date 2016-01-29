David Quarles accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Quarles, NP
David Quarles, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
University of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
Best oral exam I have ever had! Will have to come back to see him again.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235436577
David Quarles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
