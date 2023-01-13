See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
David Quraishi, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

David Quraishi, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of David Quraishi, FNP-BC

David Quraishi, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

David Quraishi works at IMS Primary Care in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

David Quraishi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anasazi Internal Medicine PC
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 4100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-5040
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Quraishi?

    Jan 13, 2023
    David has seen me over 10 times in the last couple of years. He has ALWAYS taken his time to listen to me and explains things extremely well. As a former school teacher I know about good communication. I've never felt rushed nor "talked down to." He is excellent, knowledgeable, and most importantly, caring.
    William Maier — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: David Quraishi, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with David Quraishi, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Quraishi to family and friends

    David Quraishi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Quraishi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Quraishi, FNP-BC.

    About David Quraishi, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982124574
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Quraishi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    David Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Quraishi works at IMS Primary Care in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on David Quraishi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed David Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Quraishi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you David Quraishi, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.