Dr. David Reikowski, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Reikowski, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hollister, CA.
Dr. Reikowski works at
Locations
David Reikowski Ph.D.200 Tres Pinos Rd, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 636-1884
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As I am a senior and have had many dark periods in my life and have been to probably 20 psychologists in my entire life, none lasting more than 2 sessions. I have been able to share every detail of a difficult life with Dr R. He does not judge you and is able to give his input that more times than not lights that lightbulb in your mind that makes you say Wow! I have been seeing him for a year and I look forward to our sessions I leave with more knowledge of myself than when I arrived
About Dr. David Reikowski, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396807483
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reikowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reikowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reikowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reikowski.
