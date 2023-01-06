Dr. David Reina, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
South Tampa909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 287-9370
Northdale3618 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 978-9700
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been in pain for several months BUT due to the issue with making appointments with FOI last year, it was impossible to get an appointment with Dr. Reina. Out of desperation, I called FOI and actually got thru and got an appointment with Dr. Reina. So, great change for FOI. When I saw Dr. Reina he helped me by adjusting my body that was in such pain. I also went to FOI Physical Therapy the next day and saw Ruth who then went over all the proper exercises to keep me out of pain. BOTH providers were amazing. Thank you, Dr. Reina and Ruth of FOI. Janise MSH
- Chiropractic
- English
