David Richards Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Richards Jr, LCSW
Overview
David Richards Jr, LCSW is a Counselor in Visalia, CA.
David Richards Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Helix Group1212 W Main St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-0644
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Richards Jr?
About David Richards Jr, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1427125715
Frequently Asked Questions
David Richards Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Richards Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed David Richards Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Richards Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Richards Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Richards Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.