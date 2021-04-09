Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David Rosenberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Rosenberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brookline, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1330 Beacon St Ste 345, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 731-9436
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
I was in therapy with David Rosenberg many years ago. He is a kind, worldly gentleman who helped me find footing in a world moons apart from the one I grew up in. Again I found a richness to a life, that included realistic goals and expectations. Easy to make me laugh and smile after suffering huge loss in my life.
About Dr. David Rosenberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174670921
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.