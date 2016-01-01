Dr. David Sabine, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sabine, PHD is a Psychologist in Wichita Falls, TX.
Locations
Rose Street1800 Rose St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-2372
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Sabine, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1659370849
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.