David Sahawneh, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of David Sahawneh, NP

David Sahawneh, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

David Sahawneh works at Oak Street Health Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

David Sahawneh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Speedway
    5926 Crawfordsville Rd # B, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 972-9717

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 24, 2020
David Sahawneh is a very thorough and caring Practitioner. I had a health scare,was afraid and concerned that I would be pushed aside with a uncaring doctor. He let the patient know that their health is important to him, setting goals with you to get your problems in order. I am very thankful for David Sahawneh and would recommend him to all.
Rosemary Dabney-Gray — Jun 24, 2020
Photo: David Sahawneh, NP
About David Sahawneh, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982175832
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

David Sahawneh, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Sahawneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

David Sahawneh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

David Sahawneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

David Sahawneh works at Oak Street Health Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on David Sahawneh’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed David Sahawneh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Sahawneh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Sahawneh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Sahawneh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

