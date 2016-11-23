David Saketkoo accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Saketkoo, PSY
Overview
David Saketkoo, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Locations
- 1 1040 Bayview Dr Ste 534, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 993-7807
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saketkoo was very helpful. He was warm and funny. I really enjoyed working with him. He helped me look at things in a new way.
About David Saketkoo, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770526246
