David Schulze

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of David Schulze

David Schulze is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK. 

David Schulze works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

David Schulze's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center
    1701 Renaissance Blvd Ste 110, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 844-4978
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 12, 2019
    David Shulze, PA-C was wonderful. He spent a lot of time with me at my visit and listened with a very caring attitude. It was nice to have someone who actually listened. He did some x-rays and gave me some steroid injections. He was very thorough and put me at ease that we would figure out what was going on. I got more answers on my first visit here than I have at any other physician I have seen. I highly recommend him
    About David Schulze

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447766407
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Schulze is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Schulze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Schulze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Schulze works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond, OK. View the full address on David Schulze’s profile.

    David Schulze has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with David Schulze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Schulze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Schulze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

