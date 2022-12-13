David Sell, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Sell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Sell, PA
Overview of David Sell, PA
David Sell, PA is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH.
David Sell works at
David Sell's Office Locations
McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 479-5590Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- AARP
- Aetna
- CareSource
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
I met with David Sell today before my appointment with Dr. Zakeri. David was extremely knowledgeable and patient, answering all of my many questions and helping me work through the pros and cons of my situation. I highly recommend both him and Dr. Zakeri!
About David Sell, PA
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1053319939
