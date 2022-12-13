See All Neurosurgeons in Maumee, OH
David Sell, PA

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of David Sell, PA

David Sell, PA is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. 

David Sell works at McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

David Sell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery
    5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5590
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
    Dec 13, 2022
    I met with David Sell today before my appointment with Dr. Zakeri. David was extremely knowledgeable and patient, answering all of my many questions and helping me work through the pros and cons of my situation. I highly recommend both him and Dr. Zakeri!
    About David Sell, PA

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1053319939
