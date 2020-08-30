Dr. David Shiflet, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiflet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shiflet, DC
Dr. David Shiflet, DC is a Chiropractor in Mesa, AZ.
Chiropractic Health Innovations Plc.7254 E Southern Ave Ste 113, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 807-1324
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Both Dr's. are incredible Chiropractors, also knowledgeable in natural & alternative treatments for pain. Gentle and precise..
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1275568719
Dr. Shiflet accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiflet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiflet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiflet.
