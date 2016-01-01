Dr. David Sime, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sime, DC
Overview
Dr. David Sime, DC is a Chiropractor in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Sime works at
Locations
-
1
Sime Chiropractic Clinic425 S Mesa Hills Dr Bldg A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 581-5745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sime?
About Dr. David Sime, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1043326895
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sime accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sime works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sime. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sime.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.