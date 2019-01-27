Dr. David Slebodnik, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slebodnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Slebodnik, DC
Overview
Dr. David Slebodnik, DC is a Chiropractor in Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Slebodnik works at
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic Office5654 W Bell Rd Ste A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 866-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Medicare
- State Farm
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slebodnik?
Dr. David is amazing! Not only is he extremely knowledgable and smart, he is also personable and listens to your concerns. I have never been to a chiropractor because I was honestly terrified, but my neck pain was becoming intolerable! I knew it was time to listen to my body. Dr. David gave me the BEST neck adjustment. He took the time to really talk me through what he was doing. I highly recommend Dr. David for all of your chiropractic needs!
About Dr. David Slebodnik, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1811199144
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slebodnik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slebodnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slebodnik works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Slebodnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slebodnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slebodnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slebodnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.