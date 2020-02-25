Dr. David Solovey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solovey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Solovey, PHD
Dr. David Solovey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chattanooga, TN.
Relationship Therapy Center Inc.7302 Jarnigan Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 892-5462
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have recommended Dr. Solovey to any and every one who has ever asked me for my recommendation. He is unsurpassed in his knowledge, kindness and caring. I would not be here if it weren't for his help.
About Dr. David Solovey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871588855
Dr. Solovey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solovey works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Solovey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solovey.
