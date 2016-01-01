See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
David Stogin, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

David Stogin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

David Stogin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

David Stogin works at Family Care Partners of Northeast Florida LLC in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Perry, PA-C
Michael Perry, PA-C
4.6 (46)
View Profile
Erin Hector, PA-C
Erin Hector, PA-C
5.0 (27)
View Profile
Oksana Evans, PA-C
Oksana Evans, PA-C
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Care Partners of Northeast Florida LLC
    1215 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 757-1998
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Stogin?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: David Stogin, PA
    How would you rate your experience with David Stogin, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Stogin to family and friends

    David Stogin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Stogin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Stogin, PA.

    About David Stogin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699733675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Stogin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    David Stogin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Stogin works at Family Care Partners of Northeast Florida LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on David Stogin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed David Stogin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Stogin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Stogin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Stogin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you David Stogin, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.