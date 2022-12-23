David Strout, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Strout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Strout, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of David Strout, FNP
David Strout, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
David Strout works at
Find providers based on your care needs
David Strout's Office Locations
-
1
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
-
2
Pima Heart & Vascular10350 E Drexel Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 838-3540
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Strout?
I liked David immediately. He is thorough, caring and professional. Asked the right questions with no rushing. 10/12 would recommend
About David Strout, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235433426
Frequently Asked Questions
David Strout has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
David Strout accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Strout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Strout works at
22 patients have reviewed David Strout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Strout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Strout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Strout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.