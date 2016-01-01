Overview of Dr. David Tucker, OD

Dr. David Tucker, OD is an Optometrist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Tucker works at Clarkson Eyecare in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.