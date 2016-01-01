Dr. Valiente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Valiente, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Valiente, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Locations
- 1 6601 SW 80th St Ste 208, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-1123
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Valiente, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1487705497
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valiente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Valiente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valiente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valiente, there are benefits to both methods.