Dr. David Van Pelt, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Van Pelt, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Van Pelt works at Applied Psychological Center, LLC in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Applied Psychological Center - Cape
    2907 Independence St Ste F, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. David Van Pelt, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821066242
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Behavior Management Associates - Joplin, MO
    Internship
    • Va Sorcc-White City, Or
    Medical Education
    • Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Van Pelt, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Pelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Pelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Pelt works at Applied Psychological Center, LLC in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Van Pelt’s profile.

    Dr. Van Pelt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Pelt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Pelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Pelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

