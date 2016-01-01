Dr. David Van Pelt, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Pelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Van Pelt, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Van Pelt, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Van Pelt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Applied Psychological Center - Cape2907 Independence St Ste F, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Pelt?
About Dr. David Van Pelt, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1821066242
Education & Certifications
- Behavior Management Associates - Joplin, MO
- Va Sorcc-White City, Or
- Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
- SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Pelt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Pelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Pelt works at
Dr. Van Pelt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Pelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Pelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Pelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.