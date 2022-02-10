See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middletown, NY
David Varian, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

David Varian, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of David Varian, PA-C

David Varian, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. 

David Varian works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
4.8 (55)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
4.4 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
5.0 (173)
View Profile

David Varian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Varian?

    Feb 10, 2022
    I originally was a patient of Dr. Martin but was seen by David Varian most of the time. At first I liked Dr. Martin but he turned out to be a rude person to me. I was glad when I was seen by David Varian. Dr. Martin should take some lessons from David on how to be kind to his patients. Dr. Martin may be a great surgeon but he needs to work on his manners. I know some might not agree with me but we all have our opinion
    — Feb 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: David Varian, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with David Varian, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Varian to family and friends

    David Varian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Varian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Varian, PA-C.

    About David Varian, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306872486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Varian, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Varian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Varian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Varian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Varian works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. View the full address on David Varian’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed David Varian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Varian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Varian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Varian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you David Varian, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.