David Varian, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of David Varian, PA-C
David Varian, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY.
David Varian works at
David Varian's Office Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I originally was a patient of Dr. Martin but was seen by David Varian most of the time. At first I liked Dr. Martin but he turned out to be a rude person to me. I was glad when I was seen by David Varian. Dr. Martin should take some lessons from David on how to be kind to his patients. Dr. Martin may be a great surgeon but he needs to work on his manners. I know some might not agree with me but we all have our opinion
About David Varian, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1306872486
David Varian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Varian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Varian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed David Varian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Varian.
