David Vercel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Vercel, FNP-C
Overview of David Vercel, FNP-C
David Vercel, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
David Vercel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
David Vercel's Office Locations
-
1
Tucson Family Care -- Tucson , AZ6624 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 818-8477
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Vercel?
Great visit with David Vercel. Very personable, very efficient. I am glad that I came here to get establish with him.
About David Vercel, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225687023
Frequently Asked Questions
David Vercel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Vercel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Vercel works at
3 patients have reviewed David Vercel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Vercel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Vercel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Vercel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.