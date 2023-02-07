Dr. David Weis, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weis, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Weis, OD
Dr. David Weis, OD is an Optometrist in Franklin, WI. They completed their residency with VA Medical Center
Dr. Weis works at
Dr. Weis' Office Locations
Franklin Office9200 W Loomis Rd Ste 204, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 271-2020
Milwaukee Office1684 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 977-3374Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was skeptical about going to Mono Vision in contacts, but they are great!
About Dr. David Weis, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1770576290
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center
- Native Alaskan Village Services|The Chicago Va Health System
- Optometry
