Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David White, PHD
Overview of Dr. David White, PHD
Dr. David White, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. White's Office Locations
David M. White Ph.d. P.s.150 Nickerson St Ste 104, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (205) 282-2065
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David White, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1083781348
Dr. White accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.