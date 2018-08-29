Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Williams, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Williams, PHD is a Psychologist in Monroe, LA.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Dr. David J. Williams Ph.d. and Associates1410 Royal Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 998-3511
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
This man has a calling for what he does. Not only does he “ keep on keeping on til the meds are right”, he zones in on what your child’s spill is and offers immediate, wisdom- puts all the chaos into immediate perspective so naturally. And my child relates to him - a FIRST. Trust me. We’ve seen many great doctors and counselors , but 10 minutes with this dr has done what 10 hours with others has not.
About Dr. David Williams, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104953769
