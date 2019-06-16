Dr. David Young, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Young, DC
Dr. David Young, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer.
Lake Buena Vista Chiropractic11444 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836 Directions (407) 238-2306Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday12:00pm - 3:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Access Care
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Today was my first time seeing Dr. Young. He was very calm, down to earth and easy to talk to. He made me feel very comfortable the very moment i walked in. He explained to me what he felt as he checked my back and neck and knew right away what the problems are. After getting cracked i felt much more loose immediately and within just a couple of hours my tension and neck pain went away and he even recommened to try Yoga. Most Doctors wouldn't suggest anything else other than their own practice. But from feeling the tension in my muscles he knew what could help me and im going to trust his judgement. There was no pressure to come back immediately but i did agree to come back next week. Talking about my symptoms to him was like telling a friend. I would definitely recommend him to anyone. Thanks Dr. Young.
- Chiropractic
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982920864
- Palmer
- University of Central Florida
