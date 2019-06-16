See All Chiropractors in Orlando, FL
Dr. David Young, DC

Chiropractic
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Young, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer.

Dr. Young works at Lake Buena Vista Chiropractic in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Buena Vista Chiropractic
    11444 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 238-2306
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    12:00pm - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Access Care
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Young, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982920864
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
