Dr. David Youtsler, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youtsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Youtsler, DC
Overview
Dr. David Youtsler, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Middletown, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3990 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044 Directions (513) 424-4655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youtsler?
I was referred by various friends to go see Dr David Youtsler and have not been disappointed. After having a total knee replacement about 4 years ago and with recent weight gain I have had issues with my back and hip hurting. Dr David has worked with me the past couple of weeks and I have already felt a big difference.. I will definitely be seeing him as needed! Happy Patient!
About Dr. David Youtsler, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1689776452
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youtsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Youtsler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youtsler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youtsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youtsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.