Dr. Zarate Jr accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Zarate Jr, OD
Overview of Dr. David Zarate Jr, OD
Dr. David Zarate Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Brownsville, TX.
Dr. Zarate Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zarate Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Eyemasters2370 N Expressway Ste 1532, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 338-1752
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zarate Jr?
About Dr. David Zarate Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1194372417
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarate Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarate Jr works at
Dr. Zarate Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarate Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarate Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarate Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.