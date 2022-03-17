See All Nurse Practitioners in Runnemede, NJ
Davina Soernssen, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Davina Soernssen, RN

Davina Soernssen, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Runnemede, NJ. 

Davina Soernssen works at Cooper University Health Care in Runnemede, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Davina Soernssen's Office Locations

    Cooper Primary Care at Runnemede
    20 S Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Mar 17, 2022
    I was under Davina's care and she was amazing with me and my needs regarding my health issues. Great person with a big heart dedicated to her work.
    Jason — Mar 17, 2022
    About Davina Soernssen, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1861941841
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

