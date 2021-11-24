See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Davine Mercado, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Davine Mercado, CRNP

Davine Mercado, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Davine Mercado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2000 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 237-3348
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 24, 2021
    Incredibly responsive to a last minute Pre-holiday message requesting a refill. Less than 1 hour and the pharmacy called
    Kevin R — Nov 24, 2021
    About Davine Mercado, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396230736
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Davine Mercado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Davine Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Davine Mercado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Davine Mercado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Davine Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Davine Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

