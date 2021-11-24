Davine Mercado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Davine Mercado, CRNP
Overview of Davine Mercado, CRNP
Davine Mercado, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Davine Mercado's Office Locations
- 1 2000 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions (855) 237-3348
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Davine Mercado?
Incredibly responsive to a last minute Pre-holiday message requesting a refill. Less than 1 hour and the pharmacy called
About Davine Mercado, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396230736
Frequently Asked Questions
Davine Mercado accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Davine Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Davine Mercado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Davine Mercado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Davine Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Davine Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.