Dawn Craig, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Overview

Dawn Craig, LMHC is a Counselor in Spokane, WA. 

Dawn Craig works at Center for Solace in Spokane, WA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Solace
    Center for Solace
407 E 2ND AVE, Spokane, WA 99202
(509) 315-9776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Asuris Northwest Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Kaiser Permanente
    Premera Blue Cross
    Providence Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2016
    Dec 07, 2016
As a former client of Dawn, and current client at Frontier Behavioral Health in Spokane, Wa, I can say from my experience that she is absolutely phenomenal! Dawn is the epitome of what a therapist/counselor is supposed to be. Her passion for her work shows through her dedication to her clients as well as her staff. She is one of the most amazing, empathetic, and dedicated counselors I have ever encountered. Her concern for her clients is genuine and unmatched by any. I'm blessed to know her.
    Stevi in Spokane, Wa — Dec 07, 2016
    About Dawn Craig, LMHC

    Specialties
    Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1679818298
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Craig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Craig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

