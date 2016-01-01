See All Counselors in Rock Hill, SC
Dawn Crump, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dawn Crump, LPC

Counseling
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dawn Crump, LPC is a Counselor in Rock Hill, SC. 

Dawn Crump works at ADVANCE BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE in Rock Hill, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advance Behavioral Medicine
    1626 Cranium Dr Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 327-4357
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dawn Crump?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dawn Crump, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Dawn Crump, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dawn Crump to family and friends

    Dawn Crump's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dawn Crump

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dawn Crump, LPC.

    About Dawn Crump, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710059654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Crump has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Crump works at ADVANCE BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE in Rock Hill, SC. View the full address on Dawn Crump’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dawn Crump. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Crump.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Crump, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Crump appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dawn Crump, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.