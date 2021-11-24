Dawn Drewes, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Drewes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Drewes, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dawn Drewes, APN
Dawn Drewes, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in O Fallon, IL.
Dawn Drewes works at
Dawn Drewes' Office Locations
Midwest Emergency Department of Services320 E HIGHWAY 50, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 206-1969
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most pleasant telepath visit I have ever encountered! Dawn is amazing. I will continue to use her more than my PCP.
About Dawn Drewes, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700177763
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Drewes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Drewes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Drewes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dawn Drewes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Drewes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Drewes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Drewes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.