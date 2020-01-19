See All Nurse Practitioners in Pueblo, CO
Dawn Evert, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dawn Evert, NP

Dawn Evert, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Dawn Evert works at Affordable Health Clinic in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dawn Evert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affordable Health Clinic
    900 Indiana Ave Ste D, Pueblo, CO 81004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 924-9021
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2020
    I am very pleased with both the care I receive as well as Dr. Dawn Evert's interactions with me. Dr. Dawn Evert solves my problems in short time and has thoughts on what I can do to avoid other similar problems in the future. I'm not kept waiting past my appointment times and that means a lot to me too. I recommend Dr. Dawn Evert whenever I hear someone say they are having health problems . Another important thing to me is; I have a harsh, wild background and I told her it. Still she treats me with kindness and wisdom. Added Bounce, her old man rides Harley Davidson. I met him on the road one-day and that's how I ended up hearing about Dr Dawn Evert. Both are real, caring, and good people! Fate Blessed Me Yet Again!!!
    Charlie out of La Veta, Colorado — Jan 19, 2020
    About Dawn Evert, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952397952
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Evert, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Evert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dawn Evert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dawn Evert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Evert works at Affordable Health Clinic in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Dawn Evert’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dawn Evert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Evert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Evert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Evert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

