Dawn Evert, NP
Overview of Dawn Evert, NP
Dawn Evert, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Dawn Evert's Office Locations
Affordable Health Clinic900 Indiana Ave Ste D, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 924-9021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with both the care I receive as well as Dr. Dawn Evert's interactions with me. Dr. Dawn Evert solves my problems in short time and has thoughts on what I can do to avoid other similar problems in the future. I'm not kept waiting past my appointment times and that means a lot to me too. I recommend Dr. Dawn Evert whenever I hear someone say they are having health problems . Another important thing to me is; I have a harsh, wild background and I told her it. Still she treats me with kindness and wisdom. Added Bounce, her old man rides Harley Davidson. I met him on the road one-day and that's how I ended up hearing about Dr Dawn Evert. Both are real, caring, and good people! Fate Blessed Me Yet Again!!!
About Dawn Evert, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952397952
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Evert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Evert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Evert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dawn Evert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Evert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Evert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Evert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.