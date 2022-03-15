See All Family Doctors in Bainbridge, IN
Dawn Fairburn, NP

Family Medicine
Dawn Fairburn, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bainbridge, IN. 

Dawn Fairburn works at Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge in Bainbridge, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge
    1152 Ernie Pyle Memorial Hwy, Bainbridge, IN 46105
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Mar 15, 2022
    Dawn is very caring. Did not make you feel uncomfortable or hurried. Asked questions and listened tentatively. Just like a Dr. should be.
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1316353055
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Fairburn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Fairburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dawn Fairburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dawn Fairburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Fairburn works at Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge in Bainbridge, IN. View the full address on Dawn Fairburn’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dawn Fairburn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Fairburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Fairburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Fairburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

