Dawn Fields

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dawn Fields

Dawn Fields is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dawn Fields works at CAMC Pediatric Neurology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dawn Fields' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Pediatric Neurology
    830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 405, Charleston, WV 25302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-6950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Palsy
Developmental Delay
Epilepsy
Cerebral Palsy
Developmental Delay
Epilepsy

Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dawn Fields

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073815684
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Marshall University
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Fields is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dawn Fields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dawn Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Fields works at CAMC Pediatric Neurology in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dawn Fields’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dawn Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Fields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

