Dawn Fields
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dawn Fields
Dawn Fields is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dawn Fields works at
Dawn Fields' Office Locations
CAMC Pediatric Neurology830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 405, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-6950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring of any Docter .That I have ever met.I tip my hat to her. Her staff is also very professional and caring. God Bless them and watch over them as they care for many other individual's.
About Dawn Fields
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073815684
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
- West Virginia University
