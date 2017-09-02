See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fullerton, CA
Dawn Foster-Ogle, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dawn Foster-Ogle, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dawn Foster-Ogle, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    305 N Harbor Blvd Ste 307, Fullerton, CA 92832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 843-7056
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dawn Foster-Ogle?

    Sep 02, 2017
    Dawn really helped me through a very tough time in my life. She listened with empathy, helped me problem-solve, and offered insightful wisdom and advice at just the right time. Her office is a comforting and inviting place. She's an excellent therapist.
    Tiffany in Placentia, CA — Sep 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dawn Foster-Ogle, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Dawn Foster-Ogle, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dawn Foster-Ogle to family and friends

    Dawn Foster-Ogle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dawn Foster-Ogle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dawn Foster-Ogle, LMFT.

    About Dawn Foster-Ogle, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548334832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Foster-Ogle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Foster-Ogle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Foster-Ogle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Foster-Ogle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Foster-Ogle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dawn Foster-Ogle, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.