Overview

Dawn Fouse, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dawn Fouse works at LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.