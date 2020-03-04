Dawn Garcia, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Garcia, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dawn Garcia, APRN is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Enfield, CT.
Dawn Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 206, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-1985
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
5
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1559 Sullivan Ave Ste 200, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 696-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Garcia?
First visit with APRN Garcia - excellent. She spent the time necessary to really help. I highly recommend her.
About Dawn Garcia, APRN
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1356321574
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Garcia works at
3 patients have reviewed Dawn Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.