Dawn Pasquarello, APRN

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dawn Pasquarello, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dawn Pasquarello works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dawn Pasquarello, APRN

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1538497946
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

