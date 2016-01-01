See All Physicians Assistants in La Jolla, CA
Dawn Hinkle, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dawn Hinkle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Jolla, CA. 

Dawn Hinkle works at LEILA N RHODES MD in La Jolla, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leila N Rhodes MD
    6525 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 454-5557

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dawn Hinkle, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174887368
Frequently Asked Questions

Dawn Hinkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dawn Hinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dawn Hinkle works at LEILA N RHODES MD in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dawn Hinkle’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dawn Hinkle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Hinkle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Hinkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Hinkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

