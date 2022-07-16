Overview of Dawn Hinton, MSN

Dawn Hinton, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama-Birmingham.



Dawn Hinton works at Dawn Hinton, NP in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.