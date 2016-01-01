Dawn Lechner, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Lechner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Lechner, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dawn Lechner, APRN
Dawn Lechner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN.
Dawn Lechner works at
Dawn Lechner's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery1919 State St Ste 250, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 949-5933
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Lechner?
About Dawn Lechner, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861032906
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Lechner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Lechner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Lechner works at
Dawn Lechner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Lechner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Lechner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Lechner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.