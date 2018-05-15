Dr. Dawn Montgomery, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Montgomery, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Montgomery, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with Kapiolani Child Protection Center
Dr. Montgomery works at
Locations
-
1
Private Practice1111 Bishop St Ste 512, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 492-0296Monday3:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?
A great therapist! Easy to talk to, intelligent and kind. Never pushy and allows for great growth!!!
About Dr. Dawn Montgomery, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1669542759
Education & Certifications
- Kapiolani Child Protection Center
- Aurora Vista Del Mar Psychiatric Hospital, Ventura, Ca
- Westmont College Santa Barbara, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.