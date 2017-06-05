Dawn O'Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn O'Donnell, RN
Offers telehealth
Dawn O'Donnell, RN is a Psychologist in Gonzales, TX.
Community Health Centers of South Central Texas228 Saint George St, Gonzales, TX 78629 Directions (830) 672-6511
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. O'Donnell is my lifesaver. She has helped me through my depression and my chronic panic disorder. She uses awesome techniques to control the chaos of my life. I would recommend her over and over again.
- Psychology
- English
- 1275690117
Dawn O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dawn O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn O'Donnell.
